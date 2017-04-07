April 7 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG:

* Increases revenue in first quarter 2017 by 65 pct

* Order intake after three months reached 29.2 million euros ($31.02 million) and was also above previous year's figures (+ 52 pct)

* Orders on hand also rose by 83 pct year on year to 32.4 million on 31 March 2017