April 28 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG:

* Said on Thursday received further major orders from solar industry

* Orders with a total value of approx. 10 million euros ($10.86 million)

* Orders will be reported mainly in the revenue of the year 2018

* Confidentiality has been agreed with the client about the specific details of the orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)