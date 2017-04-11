April 11 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc

* Lpl financial files definitive proxy materials, announces nomination of william glavin as new independent director

* Lpl financial holdings - directors have unanimously voted to nominate william f. Glavin jr. For election to lpl board of directors at annual meeting

* Lpl financial holdings inc - john brennan, who currently serves as a director, will not seek reelection