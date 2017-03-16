March 16 Lpl Financial Holdings Inc

* LPL Financial reports monthly activity for February 2017

* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were about $528 billion, a 2.1 percent increase compared to end of jan

* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - total client cash sweep balances at end of february were $29.6 billion, a 1.3 percent decrease compared to january 2017