BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 LPL Financial Holdings Inc
* LPL Financial announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.66 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc qtrly total net revenues $1.04 billion, up 3 percent
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc - maintained 2017 core G&A outlook range of $710 to $725 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2rATt0H Further company coverage: