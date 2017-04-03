April 3 LPP SA:

* March revenue c. 466 million zlotys ($117.50 million), up 12 percent year on year

* March gross margin at c. 60 pct percent, up 8.0 p.p. year on year

* Q1 prelim. revenue of 1.36 billion zlotys up 15.5 percent year on year

* Retail space at the end of March at about 913,000 square meters, up about 7 pct year on year

* Q1 online sales at about 54.3 million zlotys, about 98.2 pct up year on year