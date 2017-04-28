UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Lpp SA:
* Q1 prelim. net loss of 117 million zlotys ($30.17 million)
* Q1 prelim. negative EBIT of 109 million zlotys
* Q1 prelim. revenue of 1.36 billion zlotys
* Q1 LFL sales up 4.6 percent year on year
* Q1 margin 45.6 percent, down 0.6 percentage point year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8786 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources