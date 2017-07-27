FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-LS Group and KKR announce partnership agreement
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Arts
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 27, 2017 / 2:34 AM / in a day

BRIEF-LS Group and KKR announce partnership agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - KKR & Co Lp

* LS Group and KKR announce partnership agreement

* Co will become joint partners with ls in ls automotive

* Says will additionally acquire LS Group affiliate LS mtron's copper foil and flexible copper clad laminate business

* KKR will make its proposed investment from its us$9.3 billion asian fund III

* LS will maintain control of LSA JV owning 53% of lsa jv's voting shares and lsa jv will remain as an affiliate of LS Group

* Will own 47% of LSA JV's voting shares

* Investment implies a combined enterprise value of LSA and CF/FCCL business of approximately KRW 1.05 trillion

* Will acquire full ownership of Lsm's CF/FCCL business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.