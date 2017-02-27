Feb 27 LSB Industries Inc:

* LSB Industries Inc reports operating results for the 2016 fourth quarter

* Q4 sales $85.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.4 million

* Q4 loss per share $1.19 from continuing operations

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.14 from continuing operations

* LSB Industries Inc - "demand for our agricultural products for spring applications has been strong"

* LSB Industries Inc- planned capital additions for q1 of 2017, are estimated to be approximately $8 million

* LSB Industries Inc- for full year of 2017, total capital additions are expected to be between $30 million and $35 million

* LSB Industries Inc - sees fy uan sales volumes 475,000 - 500,000 tons

* LSB Industries Inc - sees fy hdan sales volumes 260,000 - 280,000 tons

* LSB Industries Inc - sees full year sales volumes for ammonia 95,000 - 105,000 tons

* LSB Industries Inc - "by late 2017 or early 2018, we anticipate a more sustained strengthening of pricing "