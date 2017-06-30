BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
June 30 LSC Lithium Corp:
* LSC Lithium acquires lithea inc. And its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern argentina
* LSC Lithium Corp says aggregate purchase price was paid by issuance of 31.2 million lsc common shares and payment of $12.9 million in cash
* LSC Lithium Corp says consideration paid to lim was made in exchange for assignment by lim to lsc lithium of a loan in amount of $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc