June 30 LSC Lithium Corp:

* LSC Lithium acquires lithea inc. And its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern argentina

* LSC Lithium Corp says aggregate purchase price was paid by issuance of 31.2 million lsc common shares and payment of $12.9 million in cash

* LSC Lithium Corp says consideration paid to lim was made in exchange for assignment by lim to lsc lithium of a loan in amount of $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: