Poland's Bank Pekao to name Krupinski as new CEO - statement
WARSAW, June 14 The supervisory board of Poland's second-largest lender Bank Pekao SA said on Wednesday it plans to name Michal Krupinski as the bank's new chief executive officer.
April 28 LSC Lithium Corp-
* LSC Lithium reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* LSC Lithium Corp qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered sale of shares agreement to acquire shares in DB X-Trackers (rf) Proprietary Limited ("dbx") from Deutsche Group Holdings (South Africa)
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will fold its energy connections business into its GE Power unit, and that connections chief Russell Stokes would lead the combined business as Steve Bolze retires as head of GE Power.