UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 16 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Dividend update
* Aggregate dividend entitlement will be split between LSEG final ordinary dividend for FY2016 and a separate special dividend. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts