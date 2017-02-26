Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Update on the European Commission phase ii proceedings

* On feb 16, commission raised new concerns about viability of lch sa remedy in relation to access to bond, repo trading feeds provided by MTS SPA

* Merger parties presented improved remedy to complement divestment of LCH SA, which addressed the commission’s specific concerns

* Improved remedy was rejected by the European Commission

* Commission required parties commit to divestment of LSEG’s majority stake in mts to secure clearance for merger with Deutsche Boerse Ag

* Commission requested that parties submit remedy proposal for divestment of LSEG's majority stake in MTS by 12pm (cet) on feb 27

* Following dialogue with Italian authorities, LSEG board believes it is highly unlikely that sale of MTS could be satisfactorily achieved

* Board today concluded that it could not commit to the divestment of MTS, therefore not be submitting remedy proposal with respect to mts

* LSEG believes that the European Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for merger with Deutsche Boerse