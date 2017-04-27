BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 LSI Industries Inc:
* LSI Industries Inc reports operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended march 31, 2017, and declares regular cash dividend
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Q3 sales rose 10 percent to $78.16 million
* LSI Industries Inc - continuing to maintain dividend at a $0.20 annual rate
* LSI Industries Inc -from accounting standpoint quarter impacted by atlas acquisition, restructuring, plant closure costs, impairment of an intangible asset, severance costs
* LSI Industries Inc says current debt position was $55.0 million at march 31, 2017, down 17% from $66.0 million on date of atlas transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer