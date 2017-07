July 19 (Reuters) - LSR GROUP:

* MOST LIKELY CHANGES CONCERNING DIVIDEND POLICY WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM FY 2018- COMPANY EXECUTIVE

* SAYS REITERATES FULL YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE FOR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT AND BUILDING MATERIALS-COMPANY PRESENTATION Source text: bit.ly/2uCCtwb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)