June 6 Lu Thai Textile Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 9 for A share and June 14 for B share

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 12 and the dividend will be paid on June 12 for A share and June 14 for B share

