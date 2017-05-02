French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Lucara Diamond Corp
* Lucara announces first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.00
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $200 million to $220 million
* Qtrly revenue $26.1 million versus $50.6 million
* Lucara Diamond Corp - Capital expenditure in 2017 is forecasted at between $33-$35 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $23.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $272.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: