March 28 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG:

* FY generated gross sales in amount of 177.1 million euros ($192.28 million) versus 158.6 million euros a year ago

* FY ebit reached 6.3 million euros versus 18.3 million euros

* FY earnings before taxes (ebt) amounted to 5.2 million euros versus 17.3 million euros a year ago

* FY consolidated net income amounted to 2.9 million euros versus 15.2 million euros a year ago

* Dividend in amount of 0.65 euros per participating no-par share versus 0.75 euro per share a year ago

* Expects sales on group level to reach between 170 million euros and 180 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) to settle between 4 million euros and 6 million euros in 2017

($1 = 0.9211 euros)