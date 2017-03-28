UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 28 Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG:
* FY generated gross sales in amount of 177.1 million euros ($192.28 million) versus 158.6 million euros a year ago
* FY ebit reached 6.3 million euros versus 18.3 million euros
* FY earnings before taxes (ebt) amounted to 5.2 million euros versus 17.3 million euros a year ago
* FY consolidated net income amounted to 2.9 million euros versus 15.2 million euros a year ago
* Dividend in amount of 0.65 euros per participating no-par share versus 0.75 euro per share a year ago
* Expects sales on group level to reach between 170 million euros and 180 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) to settle between 4 million euros and 6 million euros in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources