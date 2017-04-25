April 25 Ludwig Beck:

* Generated gross sales in amount of EUR 36.6 million ($39.77 million) in Q1 of 2017 (previous year: EUR 37.3 million)

* Q1 gross profit amounted to EUR 13.7 million (previous year: EUR 14.3 million)

* Accordingly, Q1 gross profit margin was 44.6% (previous year: 45.5%)

* Q1 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR -2.4 million remained at last year's level of EUR -2.4 million

* Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT) came to EUR -2.7m like in same quarter of previous year

* In 2017 and expects sales of goods at group level to reach between EUR 170 and EUR 180 million and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to range between EUR 4 million and EUR 6 million

