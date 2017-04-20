Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 20 Deutsche Lufthansa AG
* Lufthansa boarding flights again at frankfurt, gate staff say computer system working again Further company coverage:
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* FOMC statement shows Fed looking to continue tightening policy
NEW YORK, June 14 Jonathan Yalmokas has resigned as Bank of America Corp's head of prime brokerage in the Americas to lead an equity financing business at Royal Bank of Canada, a person familiar with the move said on Wednesday.