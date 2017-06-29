June 29 Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd :

* Fy net profit attributable HK$ ‍1.02​ billion versus HK$958.7 million

* FY revenue HK$12.8 billion versus HK$14.03 billion

* ‍A final dividend of HK$0.40 per share and special dividend of HK$0.15 per share were proposed​

* ‍During year under review overall same store sales growth of group was -18.3%​