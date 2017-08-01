FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Luk Hing Entertainment Group updates into subscription agreements
August 1, 2017 / 3:24 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Luk Hing Entertainment Group updates into subscription agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd

* L&B Betula, Brilliant Hero, Guangdong Weikedor and JV company entered into subscription agreements

* Deal to form JV for operation of chinese restaurant and bar at leased premises situated at Harbour City in Kowloon, Hong Kong

* Upon completion of transaction, JV co will be owned as to 71%, 20% and 9% by L&B Betula, Brilliant Hero and Guangdong Weikedor respectively

* Parties expect that they will invest up to an aggregate maximum amount of HK$25 million into jv company

* For HY ended 30 June 2017, operating expenses increased and are expected to continue to increase significantly in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

