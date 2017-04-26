April 26 Russia's Lukoil said on Wednesday:

* The board of directors has recommended a final 2016 dividend of 120 roubles ($2.13) per share, excluding the interim dividends of 75 roubles per ordinary share paid for the first nine months of 2016;

* Considering the previously paid interim dividends, total dividends for 2016 amount to 195 roubles per share, a 10.2 percent increase compared to the previous year dividends of 177 roubles per share.

* The dividend record date is proposed to be July 10, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.3236 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)