UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Lululemon Athletica Inc
* Lululemon athletica inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results and plan to restructure its ivivva operations
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $565 million to $570 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion
* Q1 revenue $520.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $514.1 million
* Sees q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 to $0.35 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.28 to $2.38 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.97 to $2.07
* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.13 to $0.15
* Qtrly total comparable sales decreased 1%, or decreased by 1% on a constant dollar basis.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly direct to consumer net revenue was flat, and was flat on a constant dollar basis.
* Lululemon athletica inc sees q2 total comparable sales increase in low-to-mid single digits on a constant dollar basis
* Lululemon athletica inc sees fy total comparable sales increase in low-single digits on a constant dollar basis
* Lululemon athletica inc- inventories at end of q1 of fiscal 2017 increased by 6% to $303.9 million compared to $286.2 million at end of q1 of fiscal 2016
* Lululemon athletica-in connection with restructuring of ivivva operations, expect to recognize total pre-tax costs of between $50.0 million and $60.0 million in fy 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $560.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.31, revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lululemon athletica - plans to close about 40 of its 55 ivivva branded stores, to convert about half of remaining stores to lululemon branded stores
* Lululemon athletica inc- company plans to operate ivivva, its activewear brand for girls, as a primarily e-commerce focused business
* Lululemon athletica - will also close all of its ivivva branded showrooms and other temporary locations, will streamline its corporate infrastructure
* Lululemon athletica inc- anticipated that closures and restructuring will be substantially complete by end of q3 of fiscal 2017
* Lululemon athletica inc- in connection with restructuring plan, company recognized pre-tax costs totaling $17.7 million in q1 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources