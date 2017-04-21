April 21 Lumax Industries Ltd

* Says got order to supply headlamps and rear lamps for Maruti Suzuki Swift

* Says co has capex of about INR 1.20 billion at Sanand, which is expected to commence operations from Nov 2017

* Says capex at Sanand to be funded via internal accruals

* Says Sanand plant is expected to be fully operational at its full capacity by FY19-20