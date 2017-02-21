UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc:
* Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2016 were $244.9 million, an increase of 4.3 percent
* Quarterly loss of $0.20 per diluted share
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $242.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/2m7Otz5 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources