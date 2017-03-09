March 9 Lumenpulse Inc -
* Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Qtrly consolidated revenues grew by 49.4 pct versus q3 of
fiscal 2016, reaching $53.1 million
* Q3 loss per share c$0.15
* For fiscal 2017, company expects revenues in range of $205
to $210 million and an adjusted ebitda margin target of 9 pct to
11 pct
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.10
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.17, revenue view C$56.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view C$229.6 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Despite short-term challenges created by changes in
political environment, believe long-term fundamentals of market,
industry remain intact
