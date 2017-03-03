March 3 Lumentum Holdings Inc
* Lumentum Holdings Inc announces pricing of $400 million
convertible notes offering
* Lumentum - pricing of $400 million aggregate principal
amount of convertible senior notes due 2024
* Lumentum - size of offering was increased from previously
announced $350 million in aggregate principal amount
* Lumentum - notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.250%
per year
* Lumentum - notes will mature on march 15, 2024, unless
earlier repurchased or converted
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: