PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 1 Luminex Corp:
* Luminex Corp says Q1 total Verigene related revenue of $10.5 million; growth of 59% over its Q1 2016
* Luminex Corporation reports record first quarter 2017 financial results; raises 2017 financial guidance
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $74 million to $76 million
* Q1 revenue $77.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.2 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $300 million to $310 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.07, revenue view $75.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $301.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman. MacKenzie, 53, succeeds Jac Nasser, as of September 1.