March 17 Lumos Networks Corp
* Lumos Networks Corp files for non-timely 10-k - SEC filing
* Lumos Networks - needs time to complete financial
reporting assessment with respect to an identified material
weakness in internal control over financial reporting
* Lumos Networks - material weakness over financial
reporting due to insufficient review procedures over accounting
for certain financing arrangements in income taxes
* Lumos Networks - does not expect any changes to the
results it previously reported in its press release dated March
8, 2017
* Lumos Networks - company expects to file the form 10-K
within the extension period of 15 calendar days
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mzKqKT)
Further company coverage: