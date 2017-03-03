March 4 Lumos Networks Corp

* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call

* Lumos Networks Corp - in light of pending acquisition of company by eqt infrastructure, company will not host a q4 of 2016 earnings conference call

* Lumos Networks Corp - continues to expect acquisition of Lumos Networks by eqt infrastructure to be completed during q3 of 2017