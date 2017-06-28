June 28 Lundin Petroleum Ab:
* Brynhild transaction between Lundin Norway and Capeomega
* Has entered into a sales and purchase agreement with
Capeomega as to divest a 39 percent working interest in Brynhild
field in PL148 in the Norwegian North Sea
* Lundin Norway will retain operatorship and following
transaction will have a 51 percent working interest in Brynhild
field, a subsea tie-back oil field to the Shell operated
Pierce field on the UK Continental Shelf
* Transaction involves a consideration of nok 774 million,
including historic tax and uplift balances and effective date of
transaction is 1 January 2017
* Existing partner CapeOmega will increase its working
interest in the Brynhild field from 10 to 49 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)