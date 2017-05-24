BRIEF-Perrigo launches generic equivalents to Derma-Smoothe/FS scalp oil and body oil
* Perrigo announces the launch of generic equivalents to Derma-Smoothe/FS scalp oil and body oil
May 24 Lupin Ltd
* MD Nilesh Gupta says expects to launch more than 30 products in US in FY18
* MD Nilesh Gupta says expects "bigger, exclusive" launches in FY19
* MD Nilesh Gupta says expects more pricing pressure in US, currently seeing price erosion in the high single digits
* MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS SA - MITHRA SUCCESSFULLY RAISES €26.1 MILLION
* Yair Seroussi was appointed as chairman of Mediterranean Towers