* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes
June 14 Lupin Ltd:
* Says Lupin receives FDA approval for generic Roxicodone tablets
* receives FDA approval for its oxycodone hydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg and 30 mg
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir