BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical's share trade to halt on June 19, resume on June 20
* Says share trade to halt on June 19 in order to disclose asset acquisition plan, trading in shares to resume on June 20
Feb 27 Lupin Ltd
* Says Astellas and Lupin s subsidiary Kyowa enter into an agreement
* Says deal gives Kyowa the exclusive right to distribute and promote extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate in Japan
* When astellas gets approval for new drug application of extended-release tablets of quetiapine fumarate, Kyowa will exclusively distribute products in Japan Source text - (bit.ly/2l2aUc7) Further company coverage:
* Chang Chun and Zhang Jie retired from board as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage: