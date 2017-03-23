March 23 Luxempart SA:
* FY net consolidated income EUR 136.2 million versus EUR
63.0 million year ago
* FY global net consolidated income EUR 185.7 million versus
EUR 94.0 million year ago
* Consolidated cash position at year end EUR 103.9 million
versus EUR 165.5 million year ago
* NAV/share at Dec. 31, 2016 is EUR 62.56 versus EUR 54.34
at Dec. 31, 2015; at March 15, 2017: EUR 62.43
* Will propose a gross dividend of EUR 1.22 per share
* Says its main equity holdings announced payment of
increased dividends, which should have positive impact on
recurring income at constant scope
