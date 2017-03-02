March 2 Luxottica Group CFO Stefano Grassi tells analyst call:

* Retail performance will improve in 2017 from a margin standpoint, many stores opened in 2016 will become profit accretive in the second half of 2017

* In 2016 Luxottica's adjusted operating margin for the retail segment fell by 100 basis points, hit by investments in digitalization and shop openings Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)