FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Luxottica, Essilor expect to close merger's antitrust process around year-end
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 24, 2017 / 3:57 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Luxottica, Essilor expect to close merger's antitrust process around year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Luxottica, Essilor say:

* Have jointly filed with the antitrust authorities in the United States, Canada and Brazil, three of the five jurisdictions whose approval is a condition to close the merger

* Antitrust investigation over Luxottica-Essilor merger has entered secondary request phase in the United States and Canada

* Expect shortly notification of acceptance of merger from China's antitrust authorities

* Merger has already received antitrust clearance in Russia and India

* Expect to close anti-trust process at around year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.