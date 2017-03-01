UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Luxottica Group says:
* Adjusted EBIT down 0.7 percent to 1.43 billion euros versus Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 1.42 billion euros
* Net profit up 3.3 percent in 2016 to 882 million euros
* To pay dividend of 0.92 euros per share on 2016 results up 3.4 percent versus previous year
* Operating margin 15.8 percent in 2016 versus 16 percent in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources