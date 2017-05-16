May 16 Luxottica says:

* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market

* decision to delist from NYSE does not affect the group's strategic vision for the United States, a core market

* such move expected to generate cost savings and will allow for greater efficiencies in light of pending combination with Essilor

* to initiate delisting from the NYSE with a SEC filing on or about June 6, delisting of American Depositary Shares should become effective 10 days after such filing