UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Luyan Pharma Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 54.5 million yuan
* Says increased sale revenue and M&A activity as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/d14zTG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources