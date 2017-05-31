BRIEF-Cinven, Bain say offered 45.30 pct of Stada shares as deadline nears
* Say Have Been Offered 45.30 Pct Of Shares In Stada as of June 22 at 1030 GMT, ahead of offer running out at midnight http://bit.ly/2rGjuMF Further company coverage:
May 31 LUZ SAUDE SA:
* SAYS BUYS TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANIES BRITISH HOSPITAL LISBON XXI AND MICROCULAR CENTRO MICROCIRURGIA OCULAR, LASER E DIAGNOSTICO
* SAYS BUYS 90.41 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY BRITISH HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT CARE
* SAYS ACQUIRED COMPANIES OWN BRITISH HOSPITAL TORRES DE LISBOA, BRITISH HOSPITAL SALDANHA MICROCULAR AND BRITISH HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT CARE, RESPECTIVELY Source text: bit.ly/2rl03cX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 22 A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the wealthy will reach a critical juncture on Thursday when Senate Republican leaders unveil a draft bill they aim to put to a vote, possibly as early as next week.
* Merit medical’s embosphere® microspheres receive fda 513(f)(2) (de novo) classification for prostatic artery embolization indication