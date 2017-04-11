UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se
* Investor relations director says on conference call LVMH could potentially have issues with availability of cognac stock later in the year
* Says sees good momentum in the US and confirmed recovery in China in wine and spirits
* Shares in LVMH hit record high earlier on Tuesday after the French company reported a surge in first-quarter sales that beat analysts' forecasts Further company coverage: (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources