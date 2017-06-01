BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1Lvjing Holding Co Ltd :
* Says it completes establishment of investment management JV in Xiamen city, on May 26
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show