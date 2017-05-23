UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS May 23 LVMH:
* Arnault family company's Semyrhamis filed with the French AMF on May 22 the simplified mixed offer for all Christian Dior shares not currently held by the Arnault Family Group
* The board of directors of Christian Dior unanimously recommendeded that Christian Dior shareholders tender their shares to the offer
* French billionaire Bernard Arnault had earlier announced plans to combine the Christian Dior fashion brand with his LVMH luxury goods empire as part of a 12 billion euro ($13 billion) move to simplify his business interests - a restructuring long demanded by other investors.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources