BRIEF-Lydall Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lydall Inc:
* Lydall announces financial results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2017
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 sales $174.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $175 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lydall Inc - looking forward to q3 of 2017, demand is generally stable in our markets across all segments
* Lydall Inc - remain on track with integrating texel and gutsche businesses