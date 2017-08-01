FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
BRIEF-Lydall Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuelan election turnout figures "manipulated"
Venezuela
Venezuelan election turnout figures "manipulated"
Ryanair says Brexit disruption to UK-EU flights increasingly likely
the road to brexit
Ryanair says Brexit disruption to UK-EU flights increasingly likely
European oil majors seek to harness U.S. offshore wind
Environment
European oil majors seek to harness U.S. offshore wind
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Lydall Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lydall Inc:

* Lydall announces financial results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 sales $174.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $175 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lydall Inc - ‍looking forward to q3 of 2017, demand is generally stable in our markets across all segments​

* Lydall Inc - ‍remain on track with integrating texel and gutsche businesses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.