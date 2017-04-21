BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
April 21 Lysogene SA:
* FY operating loss EUR 7.3 million ($7.8 million) versus loss of EUR 3.9 million year ago
* Fy net loss EUR 7.5 million versus loss of EUR 3.8 million year ago
* Fy no revenue versus no revenue year ago
* Cash position at end 2016 EUR 6.4 million versus EUR 13.5 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2ocfMwU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
SINGAPORE, June 16 Singapore's exports shrank for a second straight month in May, though electronics shipments continued to grow solidly to support an economy that wobbled in the first quarter and faces risks from deleveraging in major trading partner China.
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22