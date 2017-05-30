BRIEF-Nuvectra enters second amendment to development agreement with Aleva Neurotherapeutics
* Nuvectra- effective june 19, co entered second amendment to development agreement with aleva neurotherapeutics, s.a to amend agreement dated jan 29, 2016
May 30 LYSOGENE SA:
* LYSOGENE COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN FIRST INTERNATIONAL PIVOTAL OBSERVATIONAL STUDY IN MPS IIIA
* CONSENSUALLY AGREED ASSESSMENT TOOLS (BSID-III, VABS-II) FOR COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT & BEHAVIOR
* RECRUITMENT OF 23 PATIENTS IN LESS THAN A YEAR
* HAS ALSO SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED A PHASE I/II TRIAL AND 5-YEAR FOLLOW-UP STUDY OF FOUR MPS IIIA PATIENTS WITH NO ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO TREATMENT
* INTERNATIONAL MULTI-CENTER STUDY IS TO FUNCTION AS NON-CONCURRENT CONTROL GROUP FOR UPCOMING LYSOGENE PHASE II/III PIVOTAL GENE THERAPY TRIAL, SCHEDULED TO START DURING Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. healthcare insurer Cigna Corp said on Wednesday it will continue to offer individual coverage under Obamacare for now while rival Anthem Inc announced it was shrinking its participation, amid uncertainty over the fate of the government-subsidized program.
June 21 Clinical researcher and pharmaceutical market data specialist Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc is exploring a sale of its contract sales business that could value it at as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.