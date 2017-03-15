March 15 M-fitec International Ltd -

* Entered into sale of shares agreements with shareholders of each of three groups that collectively comprise viable asset acquisition

* Agreements with Wizzit Group Proprietary, Wizzit Payments, Wavelengths 202 Proprietary, Magix Security Proprietary

* Agreements with Finteq Africa Proprietary, its wholly owned subsidiary Finteq Proprietary Limited

* M-Fitec will acquire 87.01 pct of issued share capital of Wizzit for 104.4 million rand

* M-Fitec will acquire entire issued share capital of Magix for 12.5 million rand

* Buy share capital of Finteq Africa; will hold 70% of share capital of Finteq, for initial net purchase price of 52.8 million rand