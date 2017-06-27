BRIEF-Get Nice Financial Group says fy revenue hk$406.3 million vs hk$509.9 million
* profit for year hk$ 274.1 million versus hk$ 344.5 million
June 27 M I Acquisitions Inc
* M I Acquisitions Inc - Co's unit entered into first amendment to second amended and restated mortgage warehousing agreement - SEC Filing
* M I Acquisitions Inc - First amendment extends maturity date from June 23, 2017 to June 22, 2018
* M I Acquisitions Inc - First amendment reduces applicable libor margin from 2.50% to 2.375%
* M I Acquisitions - First amendment allows maximum amount of borrowing availability to be increased from $125 million to $150 million during periods from Sept. 25, to October 16, from Dec.15 to Feb. 2, 2018 Source text: [bit.ly/2sWBzrn] Further company coverage:
* Profit for year attributable hk$269.6 million versus hk$ 845.7 million
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch insurer Aegon inadequately disclosed the costs of three types of investment-linked insurance policies between 1989 and 2004, a Dutch court ruled on Wednesday.